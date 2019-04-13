There are two polar opposite political paths that this nation is contemplating for the future. One is democratic socialism and the other is proto-fascism. It has now been 100 years since Mussolini formed his Fascist Party in Italy. There is a worldwide trend to resurrect far right populism, which has been the precursor to fascism in the past. Le Pen in France is popular due to the economic ravages of globalism on her country. The far right president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro was just elected to bring the nation out of economic chaos and a rising crime rate. He is fascist leaning however. America's left has embraced the FDR New Deal solution to our middle class economic dilemma and is moving toward democratic socialism. America's right is moving toward proto-fascism as an attempt to save crony capitalism at any cost. Countries with economic problems seem to take radical paths to solve their situation. They either elect an authoritarian strongman like Mussolini or opt for a more proven path.
Steve Rasmussen
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.