What is wrong with our elected officials. Should a president be allowed to hold the government hostage to pass a bill he said would be paid by another country. This has to change, we can not keep tacking other items on to important bills and expecting one to pass on the strength of the other. Government funding of operations should have nothing to do with funds to build a wall that was to be paid by another country and our president now wants us to pay for. Many other important bills that both parties should have been able to compromise on are not being put into law because of this. Its time for America to wake up and demand that our elected officials do something about this. Each and every bill has to stand on its own merits not be attached to another bill in order to get it passed.
Hal Brown
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.