Dear Editor,
Great to see: when it comes to world affairs, national opinion and Congress agree it is worthwhile for America to engage. Perhaps this is best shown in the bipartisan support for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. Recently the House recommended an increase in America’s support of this life-saving (27 million since 2002) initiative that plans to continue its work for the next three years with new funding next month. Saving 16 million more lives, preventing over 200 million new infections, and strengthening health care systems makes this investment a bargain, especially when other donors pay for two-thirds of the cost. Great time to thank our representatives in Congress and encourage them to stay with the increase in funding when it comes time to pass the budget.
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
