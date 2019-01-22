How interesting. If you don't agree with the Constitution that has served the nation well for almost 250 years let's scrap it and start over. I always thought the framers of the document allowed for amendments to make changes if enough citizens wanted them. Trying to draft a new Constitution in todays turbulent, at best, political environment would indeed be an interesting endeavor.
The idea of what is fair and just will vary in each individuals mind. Changing a Document that has survived for well over 200 years to suit a current point of view does not seem like a great idea. Acknowledge the wisdom that has survived these years and make changes through amendments. As they say 'don't the the baby out with the bath water.'
John Trojanowski
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.