After the events of July 4th, I am convinced that the United States have become the divided states of Donald Trump. We have devolved in the past half century into a squabbling clannish nation, where evangelical Americans have lost their christian morals. Racists have found their voice, and inhumanity has become a core value of the greedy. If we we fail to come together to reverse the disgrace which has become our body politic, I fear we will not survive the consequences either as a society or a nation. We need some 21st century patriots to overcome the will of the hatriots.
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.