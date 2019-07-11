There are many personality types. People may band together by sharing personality traits. President Trump has some serious egocentric issues. I believe he is driven by getting attention any way he can. He likes to have rallies, for no real reason, so people will cheer him. He insults and berates people because he likes negative attention too. He blames certain groups of people for our problems. He constantly insults people he does not like with "name calling". He believes he is right about everything and does not consider the opinions of others. He takes credit for anything he believes is good and true, and blames every problem on others. His explanation for everything is right no matter what anyone else thinks. Some readers may recognize this as Egocentrism. It is a developmental stage in cognitive development. The problem is that it is a stage of development that occurs when a child is around 5 years old.
Here is the real problem. One third of America, "the Base" likes this personality type in an adult and a world leader. Most people, one hopes, develop past this stage of cognitive development and go on to consider the opinions of others, put the needs of others in front of themselves, stop insulting others with name calling, and serve a purpose higher than there own ego. We must care about people who appear, think and agree with us. We must care about people who do not look or think like us and do not agree with us. We just need to care beyond our self interests.
Richard Bechtold
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.