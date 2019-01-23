Recent and tiresome opinion in the Star accuses the Democratic Party of being “Socialist”, “hard socialist”, etc. Even the democratic socialism advocated by Bernie Sanders is most certainly not “hard socialist”. “Leftist extremism” in the US may be socialist, but no more so than our norm since the 1930’s, whence the US has become the most powerful country. The total US public sector is 33-37% of GDP, compared to 40-57% in modern industrialized countries under Euro-socialism. Europe thrived economically under its more socialized mixed economy, with lifespan and other well-being indicators surpassing the US. If there has been any hitch in Europe, it was failure to do the correct Keynesian things Obama did to prevent the Great Recession from becoming a depression. At bottom it was nationalism that led Europe into austerity and a longer recession and nationalism that threatens Europe with regression today. The worldviews of the Right, notably about economics and nationalism, are as false as their denial-of-science electoral appeal.
Phil Rosen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.