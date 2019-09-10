I don' think we can trust the GOP to get anything done. Placebos don't work nor does waiting.

I admire Beto O'Rourke for saying it so direct today, Sunday 9-1

patrick manion

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

