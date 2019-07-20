What could be more ludicrous than Donald Trump touting his environmental record? He and his administration have been a wrecking ball for the environment. Recall shortly after taking office, he signed an executive order aimed at eliminating regulations for various industries that would end a host of restrictions, including those that prohibited dumping of toxic end products into streams and rivers. He beamingly handed the pen to Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris, whose company had contributed a million dollars to the Trump inauguration fund. Since taking office, he has done everything possible to roll back environmental safeguards and destroy the EPA. He is a science and climate change denier with absolutely no regard for our environment, and no qualms about stating bold faced lies about his environmental stance and abysmal record. This is your “environmental champion”. I feel sorry for the younger people who will inherit the worst effects of this reprehensible irresponsibility.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.