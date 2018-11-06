A: absurd, accusatory, abrasive, antagonistic, abhorrent

B: bullying, boastful, brash, bombastic,

C: corrupt, cowardly, covetous, con-man

D: divisive, demeaning, demagogic, devious, detestable

E: evasive, egregious, exaggerator

F: fraudulent, foolish, flippant, fomenter

G: garrulous, greedy, grandiose

H: hostile, hot-headed, huckster, hate-monger, hubristic

I: infantile, insincere, insulting, inciting

J: jealous, jingoistic, jejune

K: kooky, kinky, Klan-loving, Kim Jung Un-lover

L: lewd, lascivious, lawless, lying, loutish, loud,

M: manipulative, mercenary, mean, misogynic

N: nasty, nutty, nationalistic, narcissistic, negative

O: obscene, overbearing, obtuse, odious

P: petty, pettifogging, prevaricating, predatory

Q: quarrelsome, quirky

R: reckless, rapacious, raucous, rabble-rousing

S: snide, shallow, shifty, scoundrel, superficial, schlub

T: toady, tacky, turkey, taker, tiresome, tyrannical

U: uninformed, unbelievable, unaware, un-American

V: vicious, vacuous, vile, vain, vengeful, voracious

W: wrong, willful, witless, womanizer

X: xenophobic, x-rated

Y: yo-yo, yes-man (to Putin) yellow

Z: zany, Zionist, zinger

These nouns and adjectives may be used as needed — or you can use some of your own.

Paul Rees

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

