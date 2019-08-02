As one of the few remaining Republican conservatives on your subscription list I must comment that the Monday issue was most unusual and welcome for its minor but real objectivity.
The front page highlights the Democratic dilemma re migrants. The article has the nerve to point out Democratic candidates' hypocrisy re this subject. It's hard to believe that article got through!
I yawn at Pitts' column calling Trumps' "the most lawless presidency in history" and the President a 'cheap thug' while the Gerson opinion claims the President has no 'discernible ethical standards' m so thus we suffer under "the shoddiness and shallowness' of the Trump Era.
But surprise! There on the opinion page bottom was a positive column from an articulate and optimistic Latino leader. She brilliantly calls Democrats to task and proudly shows that honest analysis can obliterate name-calling.
Is it possible we can have more of this?
Chuck Josephson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.