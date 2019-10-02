On Sunday, September 29th, in Napa, California, a young African American golfer taught us what it truly means to be an American. His grandfather, from whom he learned the game, is battling Stage Four stomach cancer so Cameron Champ played in a PGA tournament with a heavy heart. But he also played with the honor and decency his Papa Mack modeled for him. When he missed a crucial putt, he did not angrily tweet that the pin placement was unfair. When his closest rival drew into a tie with him on the last hole, he did not call him a cheater or a liar. Instead, he dug down deep and persevered just as his grandfather had done when he faced racial prejudice on his return home after nobly serving in Vietnam. Cameron showed us that a true American is not one who puts his/her tawdry political agenda ahead of human dignity but one who carries himself/herself with poise and grace. This is what a REAL champ looks like.
Claire and Jerry Drozd
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.