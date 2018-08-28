We lost a giant last week. It's interesting to note how our Draft-Dodger-In-Chief (you know, the guy who told Howard Stern that he felt like "a very brave soldier" for successfully navigating the dangers of STD's while his peers were fighting in Viet Nam, the guy who said John McCain wasn't a war hero) reacted to that loss. He refused to allow his staff to issue a tribute to John McCain, and had the flag over the White House run back up after of couple of days. When he finally righted those wrongs, he did it not out of a basic sense of human decency, but as a result of unrelenting pressure from both sides of the aisle. This weak, insecure, petty man sits in the Oval office and represents our great country all over the world. I am deeply embarrassed and ashamed that this is so.
Carol Conniff
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.