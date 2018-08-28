I'm a 64-year-old American who loves this country very much. A famous American statesman, Patrick Henry, once said, "My country, right or wrong. May she always be right, but if wrong , still my country". One aspect of Integrity is to admit when you have made a mistake. I implore the Trump Base and other Republicans to admit that you were sold a pack of lies by a dishonest, immoral, and racist real estate salesman, and stop supporting Donald Trump.
You can't make a President out of this guy. Admit you got duped and lets come together and be the Nation that unites the world in Peace and Prosperity. It is better to admit a mistake and move on, than to keep hurting America because you can't admit you made a mistake. He played us all, and it needs to stop.
Richard Bechtold
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.