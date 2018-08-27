I applaud the editorial that the Star and many other newspapers ran on Aug. 16. The cries of "fake news" are just a diversionary tactic used by the President and his supporters when the facts are not in their favor. Every American should be appalled by this assault on the truth.
Are there biases in the media? Absolutely! But there are two kinds of biases. One is political bias — conservative versus liberal, which belongs on the editorial page. We do see the political bias of a media source creep into factual reporting from time to time and to varying degrees which is unfortunate. The other bias is how factual the reporting is. Here we see a spectrum from fact based, multi-sourced reporting to stories based on misleading information or outright fabrications.
The media bias chart available at www.adfontesmedia.com illustrates this nicely. Local newspapers are near the top on the fact scale while our president's favorite news source, Fox News, is near the bottom!
Lee LaFrese
East side
