We are told repeatedly that the majority of drugs intercepted at or near the border come through legal ports of entry. A lesser fraction is intercepted at other locations. We do not know the volume of drugs that escape detection at ports of entry or at areas in between.
Many people assume that the same proportions hold for drugs that escape detection as for those that are intercepted; that is, most at ports of entry and less in between. There is no logic to that assumption. We simply do not know. If the barrier at the border is made stronger, crossing illegally will be more difficult and take more time, giving Border Patrol more opportunity to apprehend illegal crossers and to confiscate their drugs, if any, or to save human captives. Are those not worthwhile goals?
William Matlock
Northwest side
