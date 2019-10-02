Dear Mr. President:
Today's headlines stated your administration has been contacting numerous foreign leaders in regard to an ongoing inquiry regarding "the origins of Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election". Well sir, I did a little research, and it turns out the origins were in Russia. From right about the time they started interfering with the 2016 election.
Glad to be of help, sir...
Mark Sawyer
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.