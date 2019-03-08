Re: the March 7 letter to the editor "Extreme left is a hate cult."
The author blamed liberals, the media, letter to the editor writers and people on the street everywhere (using her words) of hate towards President Trump, conservatives, Christians and fellow Americans (again using her words). She also equates respect for the office of president with respect for its occupant and his policies. Hence those who oppose the president and his policies are disrespecting the office and are haters.
It's impossible to accommodate this illogical, accusatory, self-contradictory and convoluted statement with her last sentence reading, "let's have a rational conversation about the real issues of our great nation." It's abundantly clear there is no bridging the political gap with Trump supporters in any reasonable way.
John Kuisti
West side
