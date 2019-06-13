The Republican Party for which I voted in the past is unrecognizable. It used to be the Party of ideas and small government, one that respected and defended a sense of fair play, individual self-determination, and democratic principles and institutions. They worked with Democrats for the betterment of the country, which today is essentially considered Party treason.
Today’s Party morphed into its current state over many years, with the last three simply an inevitable consequence of both its actions and inactions.
Arizona’s Republican Legislature has gutted our constitutionally protected ballot initiative process – a direct attack on the core of democracy. Notably, they're too afraid to apply these same absurd restrictions to themselves.
Congressional Republicans have become supplicants to the most autocratic president in our history. They’re too terrified to confront what has been in plain sight and what the Mueller report explains in alarming detail. They’ve transformed themselves from true patriots to subservient enablers.
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
