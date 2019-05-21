If Trump is “innocent” of a crime that isn’t a “crime (collusion),” why is he trying so desperately to prevent Americans, Republicans and Democrats, from hearing the truth.
Any sane person would want to, once and for all, settle the issue. If he’s blameless in any of the matters investigated, “Then (we) will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” (John 8:32?)
It’s strange, then, that Trump does not want special counsel Robert Mueller to appear before Congress. If he did, Trump’s Republican sycophants could subject him to their typically withering cross-examination skills, professing what a great man he is and mercilessly exposing the truth about the man at the center of this “deep-state” plot for all the nation to see.
Why on Earth would Trump willingly pass up such a fabulous opportunity to celebrate a victory? His caregiver should tell him to let everyone speak to the House Committee, and let the world know how innocent he is. Unless….
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
