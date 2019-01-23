Santayana famously said "those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." The Chinese built a massive wall that was manned by sentries who were close enough to communicate with one another. It did not stop the barbarians. Hadrian built a wall from sea to sea. It didn't stop the Picts. East Germany built a wall to contain their own citizens. That resulted in the death of communism in Europe. There is no physical wall that a man can't tunnel under or climb or fly over. There is, however, an ideological wall that many cannot seem to traverse. That wall is the idea that a physical wall is a solution to illegal immigration. If that wall were as easy to scale as a physical wall, the country would be able to find a better solution to its immigration problems.
rick cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.