Dear STILL WAITING, August 31, I have great news for you! While you've been watching the climate deniers station, the climate debate was happening all over the world for the last several decades! So sorry you missed it, so let me fill you in: 97% of the scientific community has taken a bold definitive stance on the issue, and the debate is now over. You can keep waiting for your televised debate, but the rest of us will marshal on and deal with reality, because somebody has to. And I'm not sure why this actually has to be said, but referring to environmentalists as "greenies" makes you look like a bully. It does nothing to strengthen your position; in fact, it greatly diminishes it. But then when you have no facts of your own, that's generally how it goes.
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.