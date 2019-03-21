I could write a letter to the editor every day, should write one weekly, and probably do monthly. Such is the barrage of insults from the present administration. Today it's the proposal to limit relatively low-interest loans, purportedly to curb future debt. And where will those needy students go ? To the bank, to the bank, to the bank, bank, bank! For a high-interest loan. To fill pockets of bankers and shareholders with ample money to buy their kids' way to college. Okay: demonize affirmative action; restrict lower income (ordinary) citizens access to college. Use their money to pay for YOUR college. In the same month as the college admissions scandal, I quote the cartoon character Cathy, "ACHHH!!!"
Eudene Lupino
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.