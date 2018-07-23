" let us take an account of what is being smashed by Donald Trump. In viewing our European allies as a “foe” intent on exploitation, Trump is smashing an alliance that has encouraged peaceful relations within Europe and jointly resisted terrorism and Russian aggression. "
This is nonsense. Trump has been much stronger holding Russia to account than either George W Bush, who looked into Putin's eyes and saw his soul, or Obama who promised to be more "flexible" after the election. The Democrats are stirring up anti-Russian hysteria because Hillary managed to lose her fixed election. The Russians did not affect the election. Their efforts to stir up groups like Black Lives Matter did not help Trump. The left is angry because their plan to import millions of new Democrat voters, based on the Labour program which brought millions of Muslims to Britain, is being rejected by voters.
Michael Kennedy
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.