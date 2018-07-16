Re: the July 15 letter to the editor "Thailand cave rescue offers valuable lesson."
Adul Sam-on, 14, played a critical role in his soccer squad's rescue, as he was the person who translated and interpreted for the British divers. Abdul escaped into Thailand at the age of 6 from Myanmar's drug trafficking regime, his parents smuggling him out of the country in hopes of his getting a decent education and a chance at a better life.
Although stateless and of an ethnic minority, he became proficient in five languages and was the top student in his school. His high grades and soccer playing abilities gave him free tuition and a daily lunch. He, and Thailand, offer us a valuable lesson about immigration, don't they?
Delores Keahey
Southeast side
