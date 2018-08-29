Re: the Aug. 29 column "Iconic run showed McCain grappling with divisions."
Added to Tim Steller's assertion that John McCain astutely stoked fear and mistrust enough to emerge a hero by countering them publicly is this overlooked implication. In response to "he's an Arab," candidate McCain said, "No, he's a decent family man, a good citizen." The implication is that, because Obama is not an Arab, or Muslim but instead is a decent family man, a good citizen, Arabs, or Muslims, therefore, aren't decent family men or good citizens.
McCain, instead of getting the point, missed it -- or maybe not. Maybe he was a thread in the fabric of the systemic racism and xenophobia, not to mention sexism and anti-otherness of our country and world. I respect many characteristics of John McCain; I would respect him more if he had said, "No, Ma'am, he's not an Arab, and it shouldn't matter."
Eudene Lupino
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.