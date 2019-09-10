Another mass killing in West Texan; last count 7 dead!!; our Democracy is in Chaos with no National Leadership! In fact, this person, Donald Trump, with his divisive, vituperative, and revengeful rhetoric and actions is directly responsibility for this Societal Violent Mayhem.
There is critical/lethal defect in our Democracy if it is necessary for citizens to arm themselves for protection and to effect political change!!
Former Presidents and Members of Congress must forget partisan politics and take action and fill this destructive national leadership vacuum; holding national televised appearances and appealing for national unity ; reminding United States Citizens that we are ONE diverse society that requires mutual understanding and support.....otherwise.....we are on the road to committing Societal Suicide.
".....Remember Democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes exhausts and murders itself. There never was a Democracy Yet, that did not commit suicide......" From John Adams to John Taylor, 17 December 1814
Francis Saitta
Downtown
