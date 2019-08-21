Re: "Another View" cartoon August 15, 2019

Robert Swaim's ignorance is showing. His cartoon depicting President Trump as similar to Adolph Hitler, the head of the Nazi Party in Germany in the 30's and 40's of the last century, shows he doesn't know what Nazi stands for. It's an anacronym in the German language for the National SOCIALIST German Workers' Party. His cartoon would have been more accurate comparing AOC, and the rest of her "Squad", to Hitler, since they are the current face of Socialism in America.

David Eppihimer

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

