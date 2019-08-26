Re: the Aug. 21. letter "'Another View' of ignorance."
Let's all give a big thank you to David Eppihimer, chairman of the Pima County GOP, for his Aug 21 letter to the editor for displaying his appalling ignorance of history. He criticizes a cartoon that compared the president to Hitler, a fascist whose political followers formed a so-called "socialist workers' party." Instead, he says, the cartoon instead should have targeted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other Democratic congresswomen, who he says "are the current face of Socialism in America." Mr. Eppihimer, are you that ignorant or are you manipulative and dishonest?
Neal Savage
Northeast side
