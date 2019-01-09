Re: the Jan. 9 letter to the editor "Climate change is real."
The letter writer said climate change is real and we must do something about it. But the U.S. produces only 15% of worldwide carbon emissions, so any reductions here in this country will have a negligible effect on those worldwide carbon emissions. In any event, the U.S. has reduced its carbon emissions over the past several years more than any other industrialized country in the the world, thanks to fracking of natural gas that has replaced coal. Thus, there is no benefit to our replacing fossil fuels with more expensive subsidized renewables.
He says it's "everyone's choice" to reduce carbon emissions. But apparently most Americans aren't very concerned with the problem, as they now buy 75% SUVs and trucks instead of less carbon producing sedans. I assume Mr. Civalier is doing his share by driving a Tesla. No?
David Pearse
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.