Re: the May 31 letter "Where's the evidence behind Barr support?"
The letter writer asks why Attorney General William Barr should not be "debased," by which I assume he means not be accused of obstruction of justice and lying to Congress. As of now, it has not been proven he did either. Innocent until proven guilty.
Next, the writer demands we show that Mr. Barr is "working for us rather than Trump." Since Trump appointed Mr. Barr to his position as Attorney General, I would think it obvious that Mr. Barr is working for Trump, and because we elected Mr. Trump, who appointed Mr. Barr, then Mr. Barr can indeed be presumed to be working "for us."
I hope this clears things up for the confused letter writer
David Pearse
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.