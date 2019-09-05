I'm always amused by the global warming alarmists writing in to your paper predicting the end of mankind in 50 years, or whatever. Ross Carroll, a professor of communication no less and thus no more qualified to lecture us on global warming than the man in the street, is the latest non scientist to inform us that we must act now "to avoid the worst consequences of global warming."
The fact is that the U.S. has reduced its carbon footprint more than any other industrialized nation over at least the past decade. Fracking and the resulting cheap natural gas replacing coal has allowed us to do so. Meanwhile the rest of the world is burning more coal all the time, especially in China and India. Nothing we do here to limit CO2 emissions will have any major effect on global warming in the future. Not to worry.
David Pearse
Foothills
