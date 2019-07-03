Re: the June 1 article "Plan to cut clean-car standards finds opponents here."
Mr. Davis says that transportation in the U.S. is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, though they are only 29% of the total. But greenhouse gas emissions are more accurately measured worldwide, and worldwide electricity and heat account for 25% of emissions, agriculture and forestry account for 24%, industry accounts for 21%, and transportation accounts for only 14%. So any transportation reductions in this country alone will have a negligible effect on worldwide greenhouse gas emissions and global warming.
Furthermore, stricter EPA rules for cars drive up the cost of all automobiles, thus hurting the poor and middle class much more than the rich and leading to decreased economic growth overall. So on a cost/benefit analysis, raising EPA standards doesn't make much sense.
David Pearse
Foothills
