The recent spate of draconian ant-abortion laws created by mostly elderly male legislators sends a message: Women's womb are simply incubators and politicians will define the terms of use, according to their religious beliefs. I would add that heterosexual mating produces live cells that are seeking to meet and create. Birth control intervention is philosophically no different from and produces the same result as early term abortion. Are they going to outlaw birth control practices?
Kenneth Conrad
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.