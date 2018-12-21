The mantra from Democrats and their news media allies has been that Pres. Trump is anti-migrant. Well, Tuesday, the U.S. Dept. of State under Pres. Trump announced a statement saying that $5.8 billion in aid and investment would be invested in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador to promote institutional reforms and development. Additionally, $4.8 billion will be invested in southern Mexico. This is something Obama never did. It negates the idea that Trump hates migrants. He is married to an immigrant. What Trump dislikes are people coming here illegally and abusing our asylum system. He wants a border wall, while knowing the long term solution to the immigration crisis from Central America is economic development and governmental reforms. Accomplishing this would help to prevent future 7 year old girls from Central America dying in DHS custody after walking days through the desert with their parents, who commit child endangerment by bringing them along. Tragic deaths and unnecessary emergency medical costs to U.S. tax payers!
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.