Recent editorials have sought to reassure us that the latest right wing gains in the European Parliamentary elections aren't cause for concern. Those analysts seem to believe that economic issues as well as global warming problems pose the greatest threat to Europe. However, the words of Felix Klein, ombudsman for antisemitism, would paint a much bleaker picture. He strongly encouraged Jews in Germany not to wear their skullcaps (kippahs) in public because that act may provoke violence. Additionally,chancellor Angela Merkel, insisted that every Jewish gathering, whether it be at a synagogue, Jewish day school, or social function must have increased police security. There have been a 20% rise in attacks on Jews since 2018. Please excuse me if I don't feel the same optimism that many so called expert analysts seem to share about the future prospects of Jews in Europe.
Charles Schultz
Northeast side
