So now that the president thinks he has been completely exonerated by the Mueller Report (he hasn't), White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders thinks the "Liberal Media" owes him some kind of apology. For what? Reporting the news? Do Sanders and President Trump not understand the concept of a free press? Do they think it is only there to serve as his personal PR firm, to make him look good?
If anything, it is Mr. Trump who owes them an apology for 1) Repeatedly referring to them as the "enemy of the people," 2) threatening to have their licenses revoked, which is beyond his authority, and 3) Constantly accusing them of manufacturing "fake news."
If Trump thinks our free press is the enemy, he should take a long, hard look at countries that don't have one. Oh, I forgot. Those are the kind of countries that he seems to have so much admiration for.
Mark Allen
North side
