April is Sexual Abuse Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention Month. Sexual Abuse and Child Abuse, like Domestic Violence, are about power and control. They are learned behaviors, present in all communities, crossing all social and economic barriers. These acts of violence are preventable. "No faction of society is immune, not even those who work in the public safety arena, fiercely dedicated to stopping the abuse and violence."
Let's take time to reflect on how we maintain and regain control. Do we try to control others, or do we empower others?
In the mist, in the midst... we do the best that we can. We do better when we are mindful. We are stronger and healthier when we empower one another. Let's empower one another. The opposite of love is not hate. The opposite of love is control.
Felicia Chew
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.