Re: the Jan. 25 letter to the editor "The Constitution is fine as it is."
I often hear the claim, as in this recent letter, that “The founders (of the United States) did NOT create a democracy, but, rather, a republic, where representatives of the people make the laws.” The letter was apparently in response to a “liberal” letter writer’s “lack of historical understanding.”
But my Webster’s Unabridged Dictionary denies that a "republic" (“a government in which supreme power resides in a body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by elected officers and representatives responsible to them and governing according to law) is not a “democracy” (“a form of government in which the supreme power is vested in the people”). In fact, Webster’s describes the type of government that we currently have in the United States as a “representative democracy.” Are we a democracy? Yes! Lack of historical understanding sure isn't restricted to “liberals.”
Mary Price
Foothills
