The head of the Federal Election Commission reiterated that it is illegal to solicit foreign help in an election. The President has violated this law in two instances by soliciting Ukraine and China to investigate his political rival. If the House of Representative impeaches, and Republican Senators fail to convict, they will have violated their sworn oath to defend and protect the Constitution of the United States. This is not a Red and Blue issue. It is a foundational issue. Either we are a nation of laws or not. If we are not, then we should shutter police stations, courts and prisons. Citizens and non-citizens alike should feel empowered to disregard any laws they dislike, including stop signs and stoplights. Bank presidents should take the money and go home. Looting should commence. Either everyone must follow our laws or no one must. Anarchy will thrive; our Democracy will die.
Ellen D'Acquisto
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.