As I see our society now we have begun to believe that if you're going to be a billionaire all you need is no moral compass, an utter disregard of the law, and, of course, a good lawyer who sees that you never get caught. If you don't get caught you didn't break any laws. Hooray for ME!
Unfortunately for us, too many politicians have the same attitude. You get the feeling that to make it you must become so morally and ethically challenged that you have lost your humanity. I truly believe that there are people and things — people to be loved and things to be used. When you start loving things (money) and using people you have lost your humanity. I don't see much humanity coming out of Washington these days.
Kay J. Van Houten
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.