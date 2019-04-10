Are you an American citizen? This question is a heated topic of debate today and I wonder why. Our Constitution requires a national census (enumeration) of Americans every decade for the purpose of determining the distribution of representation in Congress. One side says that the question is unfair and would lead to massive undercounts in heavily Democratic states with large immigrant communities. They don’t even suggest the pretense that US citizens would be overlooked. I see their argument as obvious attempt to undermine the Constitution for partisan gain. What say you?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.