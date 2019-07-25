Donald Trump has stated that certain Americans should go back to where they came from. If Mr. Trump ever considers going back to where his familial line originated I should like to point out to him that all living people in the world today trace back to a single migration more than 50,000 years ago from Africa. This scientific information may provide him with an accurate place to go to if he should choose to leave the USA.

Lawrence E. Mazin, Ed.D.

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

