A recent article in the star challenged the foolish arithmetic of the green deal proposed by progressive democrats.
Here is some recent additional arithmetic cited by a reputable peer reviewed scientific journal:
"More than 40% of insect species are declining and a third are endangered, ... . The rate of extinction is eight times faster than that of mammals, birds and reptiles. The total mass of insects is falling by a precipitous 2.5% a year, according to the best data available, suggesting they could vanish within a century."
I can only imagine our President -in -tweet's response: "Who needs bugs anyway?"
We can continue fiddling while our planet burns or we can take science seriously. Our choice. Unfortunately our grandchildren have no choice.
Jerry Greenberg
Foothills
