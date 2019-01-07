Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. In Arizona he is known as Governor Ducey. Those who voted for Kyrsten Sinema elected Arizona's first woman Senator. Those voting for McSally had their wishes answered when she was appointed as Senator. Arizona voters got their Senate candidate of choice. Both Sinema and McSally have indicated that they will work together for all Arizonans.
In the House they voted in favor of common legislation 50% of the time. Hopefully, their New Year's resolution will be to cooperate and draft legislation together that will benefit Arizona and the nation. This example could break the stalemate in Washington and prove to the world that democracy is once again alive and workable. Happy New ladies and wishing you productive times in your new Senate positions.
Thomas Kreuser
Phoenix
