The right to vote is a privilege and duty of American citizenship. Voter registration is the necessary prerequisite to the exercise of that right. A recent study by the Brennan Center for Justice found that voter registration rates substantially increased in states like Georgia and Alaska that have adopted Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) laws. Under AVR, people are registered to vote when they apply for a driver’s license and/or when they turn 18. Opt out provisions are provided for those who may not wish to register.
In the recently concluded session our Republican controlled Legislature, including legislators from LD 11, passed, or attempted to pass, a number of bills to make it harder for citizens to register or remain registered to vote. Instead they should support AVR in order to safeguard the strong and representative government that the founding fathers envisioned on July 4, 1776.
Eileen Hollowell
Oro Valley
