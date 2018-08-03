When it is over 100 degrees and the sun is beating down we still go out to our grills to cook. We are Arizonans and we are not afraid. We know how to catch, kill, and cook rattlesnake. Then we tan their skins to make hat bands. We are Arizonans and we are not afraid.
Families from Sonora, Mexico eat in our restaurants and buy presents in our stores. They speak Spanish; so do we. We are Arizonans and we are not afraid. Fathers and mothers travel north. They work along side us and send their earnings home to their families. We have families too. We are Arizonans and we are not afraid. Why are you?
Thomas Hefley
East side
