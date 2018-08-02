Re: the Aug. 2 article "Army using drug waivers, bonuses to add more soldiers."
I read this with incredulity. While the military deserve the best in pay and medical care, their current policy simply does not make sense. How can we morally or ethically justify discharging immigrants who have been promised citizenship and are serving our country and at the same time recruit U.S. citizens to the Army because of manpower shortage? Have we become both economically and morally bankrupt?
Leslie Barton Holmes
Midtown
