An article in the Star last week spoke about an illegal immigrant detained in California while taking his pregnant wife to the hospital. It was a tear jerking missive that outlined just how cruel and unfeeling law enforcement is to honest persons breaking no laws. I'm positive that every liberal within shouting distance unleashed diatribes about that sorry state of affairs. So sad.
But wait a minute, today's Star, revealed that he actually was wanted on a warrant from Mexico, for murder. I guess he isn't such a pure individual after all. His wife's attorney, notice that he already has one, said, "the issue is not so much the arrest, but the total disregard for the health and well being of the mother." Yes, you read that right, we are now expected to release and exonerate law breakers because it might possibly cause the resulting family some stress.
Phil Reinecker
East side
