Special Counsel Mueller had a press conference in which he stated that an internal USDOJ memo prohibits a President from being indicted for crimes. True, but it does not restrict a Special Counsel from concluding a crime was committed. He did not do that regarding Trump. Mueller made his infamous statement "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so." But in his own report he wrote "The evidence was NOT sufficient to charge that any member of the Trump campaign CONSPIRED with the Russian government to interfere with the 2016 election." As for Obstruction, Mueller made NO conclusions about it. USAG Barr, Deputy USAG Rosenstein and senior USDOJ attorneys concluded there was NO Obstruction crime! Yet here we have pathetic Mueller encouraging Democrats in Congress to impeach. Mueller said he would not appear to testify before Congress. How arrogant and suspicious! Is he afraid of tough questioning from Republicans like "just when did you know there was no collusion?"
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.